Chargers' Brandon Staley does not think people should overreact to awful loss vs Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have broken countless hearts after losing so many games at the end in agonizing fashion. Thursday night, however, they plunged the dagger into their fans right from the start.

Although the Chargers are without Justin Herbert (placed on Injured Reserve), they still managed to wildly underachieve. Actually, that is an understatement. The 63-21 shellacking dished out by the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the lowest moments this snake-bitten franchise has ever experienced.

LA head coach Brandon Staley is being labeled the poster guy for the catastrophe. He is not waiving the white flag, though, and is instead chalking up the frightening result to a bad day.

Chargers' Brandon Staley doesn't think TNF debacle should define him

“Games like this happen in the NFL to every coach that's ever coached in this league you can look at any great coach that's ever coached in the league, sometimes games like this happen and I don't need to retrace history but it's just part of sports,” Staley said postgame, according to NFL Network's Bridget Condon. “Sometimes there are games where it doesn't go right, none of it. You have to put it behind you and you got to move on to the next thing.”

What's the guy supposed to say? Obviously, he not going to voluntarily put his head into the guillotine for owner Dean Spanos and general manager Tom Telesco. Still, there is not going to be a ton of vocal support for Staley after this embarrassment.

The defense mustered hardly any effort, the offense had five turnovers and the team as a whole just looked lethargic. This is the peak of what has been a dreadfully disappointing season for the Chargers. Should Brandon Staley be spared at this point? He has an answer to that very question.

“Yes. I know what I've done here for 3 years,” the coach said, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Staley better hold onto that confidence because it will probably come in handy when he is unfortunately forced to update his résumé this offseason.