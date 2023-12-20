Jim Harbaugh has emerged as a potential head coaching candidate for the Chargers following their firing of Brandon Staley.

With Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan uncertain, the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have interest in hiring him to be their next head coach, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. However, Schultz also reports that it's unclear whether or not Harbaugh is interested in the Chargers job.

Los Angeles recently fired head coach Brandon Staley. The Chargers had high expectations entering the 2023 season but currently hold just a 5-9 record. Between injuries and underperformance, it's been a forgettable season for the team.

Harbaugh, despite dealing with two suspensions in 2023, is preparing to coach Michigan football in the College Football Playoff. He's regarded as one of the better head coaches in the sport and has drawn interest from NFL teams. Last season, Harbaugh was linked to multiple different organizations before ultimately returning to the Wolverines.

It appears that Harbaugh could decide to return to the NFL following the 2023 campaign, however.

Will the Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh?

The Chargers will surely consider many candidates. After all, their 2023 season isn't even over yet, so they have plenty of time to make a decision before the 2024 campaign.

Other teams with head coaching vacancies will likely end up getting linked to Harbaugh as well. The New England Patriots are expected to move on from Bill Belichick after this season, while the Chicago Bears will have to make a decision on head coach Matt Eberflus.

If Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL, there will be options. Again, it is not certain what he wants to do next, though. There's a chance he might end up staying at Michigan.

Although, with all of the controversy this season, Harbaugh may opt for a fresh start with a new team. The Chargers, or another NFL franchise, would represent that opportunity. It will be interesting to see if the Harbaugh-Chargers rumors gain any traction.