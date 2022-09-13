J.C. Jackson chances of playing for Chargers vs. Chiefs upgraded, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Chargers defense looked formidable in their Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Their new linebacker pass rusher extraordinaire, Khalil Mack, recorded three sacks in his first game in a Chargers uniform. However, Davante Adams had a massive performance against the Chargers secondary, reeling in 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers secondary was clearly exposed. That’s a place where newly signed JC Jackson was supposed to make in-roads.

Unfortunately, he sat out that game with an ankle injury. On Tuesday, the Chargers provided an encouraging update on Jackson’s status ahead of Thursday nights pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Chargers upgraded CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to "limited" in today's practice estimation, since they didn't actually practice. That's a step forward. HC Brandon Staley said: "He’s headed in the right direction, but…still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night. " — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 13, 2022

Los Angeles listed JC Jackson as limited in Tuesday’s practice estimation. I say estimation because the team technically did not practice on Tuesday. “He’s headed in the right direction, but… still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley told the media.

The Chargers signed Jackson through free agency after he had stellar seasons in New England the last two years. Jackson is the only player in the NFL with at least eight interceptions in each of the last two seasons. He picked off nine passes two years ago, earning Pro Bowl honors.

His presence would be a huge boost for the Chargers as they face Patrick Mahomes. Without Tyreek Hill, all Mahomes did was throw for 360 yards and five touchdowns against Arizona Week 1.

However, considering the initial prognosis for Jackson was for him to miss at least a few games, it still stands to reason that he will miss the AFC West showdown.