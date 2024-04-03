After winning a national championship with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh set his sites back on the NFL and signed on to be the Los Angeles Chargers next head coach. On Tuesday, Harbaugh finally had the opportunity to meet the next team he hopes to lead to new heights.
Los Angeles has officially begun their offseason program and Harbaugh is back to coaching again. He hadn't had that opportunity since Jan. 8 after winning the title. In an entirely new role, the head coach said his first day of practice felt like a complete reset, via team reporter Omar Navarro.
“It's like the start of a new year,” Harbaugh said. “Happy New Year!”
“Just feeling like there's a new lift and energy in the building,” Harbaugh said. “I see that eagerness in the players, maybe that's kind of [why] I'm so eager, but I truly see it, an eagerness in our guys. Good first day.”
In their first day of offseason workouts, the Chargers focused on weight lifting and meeting on both sides of the football. It gave Harbaugh an opportunity to begin learning more about his players. In turn, those athletes had an opportunity to learn about their new head coach and what he is trying to do on the field.
It will be a process for Harbaugh to truly implement his scheme and get the Chargers running to how he sees fit. But at least he has begun to build a foundation and is crafting his vision for the franchise.
Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert connection
After achieving all he could at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh was looking for the next challenge in his NFL life. Coming back to the league with the Chargers was deemed the best fit. Being able to coach quarterback Justin Herbert surely was a deciding factor.
Since joining the league in 2020, Herbert has thrown for 17,223 yards, 114 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. He's a former Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler. Signed to a long-term contract, the Chargers already have their quarterback of the present and future in place.
The rest of the offense will certainly be in question though. Los Angeles cut Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen. Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency. For as good as Herbert is, the Chargers must find some playmakers around him.
With Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa restructuring their contracts, the defense will certainly have some firepower; if both are healthy. However, that side of the ball still needs some major work after finishing 28th in the league in 2023 by allowing 362.9 yards per game.
All of these challenges Harbaugh must face on. By just making the jump to the NFL, he is committed to helping the Chargers become playoff contenders once again. It all starts with a strong foundation and Los Angeles new head coach is just beginning to build his.