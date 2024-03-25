We are officially one month away from the 2024 NFL Draft and there seems to be an ever-changing landscape regarding the first few picks. With Caleb Williams all but a lock to be selected with the No. 1 pick, the only other certainty seems to be that more quarterbacks will follow in the next two or three picks with potential trades on the horizon. Then there's the Los Angeles Chargers and the fifth overall pick.
The Chargers' first draft pick of the Jim Harbaugh era will not be used on a quarterback. LA already has their gunslinger of the present and future in Justin Herbert. That leaves the Chargers with plenty of options at No. 5, and Harbaugh's excited about the pick's potential, saying it's “like the first pick of the draft.”
“We know we got a great player that’s gonna be there,” Harbaugh said, per Ian Rapoport.
There's a possibility that the first four selections in the draft are all quarterbacks, which gives the Chargers their choice of the best player available at every other position. Teams will no doubt be calling to inquire about a trade for the fifth pick, but there is no indication as to whether the Chargers would entertain that.
The Chargers are in a precarious position this offseason when it comes to the product they're providing on the field in 2024. They aren’t necessarily in a full-blown rebuild, but a ton of changes have been and will be made before the season kicks off in September.
LA has its head coach and quarterback and it hopes that Joe Hortiz can pull the right strings as general manager. After minimal additions via free agency, the Chargers could save their splash move for the draft.
Chargers eyeing offense in first round?
The NFL is an offense-driven league, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that quarterbacks and wide receivers are expected to dominate the top 10 of the draft. After the possible run on QBs through the first four picks, the Chargers are in prime position to snag a top pass-catcher with the fifth pick.
The writing is already on the wall for LA to add a weapon for Justin Herbert. On consecutive days earlier this month, the Chargers released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen. That, paired with the decision not to re-sign running back Austin Ekeler, signaled a fresh start for the Chargers on offense.
There is no shortage of potential star wide receivers in the draft if the Chargers want to go that route. The thought of Herbert throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers should thrill Harbaugh and fans. That scenario is likely unless the Chargers get blown away by a trade offer.
Harbaugh said Monday he's checking in with Herbert every chance he gets. Perhaps some of those conversations involve LA's draft strategy.
Playoff expectations come with having Jim Harbaugh as head coach and Justin Herbert as quarterback. The Chargers can give their 2024 playoff chances a significant boost by nailing their first pick in the NFL Draft.