The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, and head coach Jim Harbaugh knows his group could play better than they did. The Ravens were able to get anything they wanted on the ground, rushing for 212 yards, as Derrick Henry ad 140 of them.

After the game, Harbaugh gave props to the Ravens running game but also said the Chargers have to play with a different attitude.

“They ran the ball real well. We need better block destruction just across the board, but you’ve got to give them credit. They did a heck of a job,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers have also run the ball well this season, but a knee injury to J.K. Dobbins in the second quarter doomed them. The Chargers are still in good standing, and they'll have another chance to redeem themselves next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chargers-Ravens play in the Harbaugh Bowl on MNF

This was the third time that Jim and John Harbaugh faced each other in the NFL as head coaches, and John improved his record to 3-0 on Monday Night Football. After the game, the two shared a hug and a few words with each other.

“I just told him, ‘You’re a great coach and you have a great team. And I love you.’ And he said, ‘I love you and congratulations.’ It was good,” John said.

The Chargers led the Ravens early with a 2-0 lead, but the Ravens then scored on five straight possessions. Lamar Jackson finished with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground, and the Ravens defense was able to sack Justin Herbert four times.

“This is a big win for our guys. I’m proud of the way they came out and responded. We were down 10-0 and our guys stepped up,” John said. “They really didn’t flinch and kept fighting. They locked in on the details and played good, winning football.”

As for thr Chargers, they had their four-game winning streak snapped and went 54 minutes between the only two touchdowns that they scored in the game.

“I thought we did a good job of limiting turnovers and keeping the ball. We’ve just got to score more points,” Herbert said.

The Ravens will have one of their biggest tests next week when they face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been one of the hottest teams in the league recently. The Chargers will be going up against the Falcons, who are coming off of a bye and are on a two-game winning streak.