For the first time in three weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers offense will be back to full strength with Quentin Johnston's ankle injury now in the past. The second-year player has not taken the field since the team's Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.

After missing the last two games, Johnston is not on the team's Week 9 injury report, per Tom Pelissero. With Johnston's injury issues seemingly a non-factor, all of Los Angeles' starters on offense are back to full health.

Following a letdown rookie outing, Johnston has rebounded with a respectable second-year effort through five games. He has been Justin Herbert's leading receiver in two separate games on the year, a feat he was only able to manage once in 2023. While he has yet to top 51 receiving yards in a single game in 2024, his season is currently highlighted by a two-touchdown showing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Through eight weeks, Johnston is fourth on the team with 164 receiving yards. However, his three touchdowns are third on the team despite missing two games. Only J.K. Dobbins and leading receiver Ladd McConkey have more scores than him on the year, with four apiece.

Chargers look to carry momentum into Week 9 against Browns

Despite being shorthanded in Week 8 playing without Johnston, the Chargers throttled the New Orleans Saints, winning 26-8 at home. They will return to the road in Week 9 to take on the Browns in Jameis Winston's second start with the team.

The Browns have been one of the league's worst teams through eight weeks but received new life in Week 8 with Winston commanding the huddle. Winston's 334-yard game lifted Cleveland to a shocking upset of the Baltimore Ravens, giving them significant momentum despite being just 2-6 on the year.

With a 2-1 record since their Week 5 bye, the Chargers have improved to 4-3 on the year, good enough for third in the loaded AFC West. A win would put them on even ground with the Denver Broncos, who are a half-game game ahead of them at 5-3. The Broncos face a tall task in Week 9 against the Ravens.

The AFC West is led by the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, whom Los Angeles has a lot of ground to cover if they wish to catch. However, even with the Chiefs on track to take the division, the Chargers are always in Wild Card contention and could still secure a playoff spot with a strong finish.