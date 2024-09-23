Justin Herbert has Los Angeles Chargers fans concerned after he appeared to aggravate a lower-body injury on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Herbert had a questionable label ahead of the Steelers game due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 2's win over the Carolina Panthers but was able to give it a go for the meeting with Pittsburgh.

Herbert exited in the third quarter against the Steelers and did not return.

However, it doesn't seem he suffered a serious injury.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who aggravated his high-ankle sprain against the #Steelers and exited the game, had X-Rays that were negative after the game, source said,” wrote Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “He'll continue to be monitored this week,” Rapoport added.

Before he left the Steelers contest, the former Oregon Ducks star quarterback had passed for 125 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 12-of-18 pass completions. The Chargers turned to Taylor Heinicke after Herbert's exit, but the backup only came up with 24 passing yards while getting sacked three times for a loss of 18 yards in the 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

Perhaps the Chargers should have rested Herbert instead of risking him to further injury in Week 3. For one, Los Angeles had already won two games to start the season, giving the Chargers a reason to take a conservative approach on Herbert. Moreover, the Chargers have a much tougher assignment in Week 4, as they are scheduled to host the two-time defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday.

The hope now for the Chargers is for Herbert to heal up completely before the date with Patrick Mahomes and company.

Otherwise, the Bolts would have to put Taylor Heinicke in a quarterback duel against a three-time NFL Super Bowl Most Valuable Player signal-caller.

Social media, fans react to latest update on Chargers QB Justin Herbert

“Excellent news. I stand by this guy be a gladiator.” – @parsa_ryan

“REST HIM” – @RunItBackHerbo

“Give Heineke a full week of prep and let Justin have 2 weeks of rest including the bye to get right for the duration of the season! #Chargers” – @Jeff77188779

“Take care Herbert, we need you for the rest of the season! Hope you recover soon!” – @KUJHWKNation

“Jim Harbaugh is to blame. You don’t put your franchise QB who is not 100% against a Top 3 defense right now when you have a solid backup and a top defense of your own.” – @LelandKaminski