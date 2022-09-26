Chargers, Justin Herbert hit with devastating Rashawn Slater injury setback for 2022 season

Injury was added to insult on Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers, as left tackle Rashawn Slater left Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half with an injury. To make matters worse for Justin Herbert and company, the news didn’t get any better on Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Slater will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a ruptured biceps tendon.

#Chargers LT Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday’s loss to the #Jaguars and is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Brutal blow for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Rashawn Slater exited the contest against the Jaguars in the third quarter, with Storm Norton taking over for the talented second-year pro.

Slater, a first-round pick last year, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie while appearing in 16 of 17 games played. The Northwestern product emerged as a reliable protector of Herbert’s blindside for the Chargers.

Now, the franchise- and the quarterback- will have to find a way to move forward without one of their best linemen. If that wasn’t bad enough, Herbert will also have to navigate an injury of his own.

The star signal-caller suffered a rib cartilage fracture during the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, an injury that had him listed as a gametime decision heading into Week 3.

While Herbert was able to tough out the ailment against Jacksonville, head coach Brandon Staley provided an ominous update, saying that the injury is “going to be there for awhile.”

With Rashawn Slater also injured, things aren’t getting any easier for the Chargers in 2022. Fortunately, a forgiving matchup with the 0-2-1 Houston Texans awaits next week.