Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater suffer scary injuries in Week 3 loss to Jaguars

Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers get completely embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they could be dealing with some brutal implications from a pair of injuries. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the loss and left tackle Rashawn Slater, one of Justin Herbert’s key protectors, is dealing with a biceps issue. Via Ian Rapoport:

#Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury and will have tests, as well. Two of the team's best young players went down in a loss that could prove far more costly than the result. https://t.co/EEtmBrZIJA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

As noted, both players will have tests to determine the severity. But, at this point, it doesn’t sound good. Bosa is not only a standout for the Chargers but one of the best defenders in the NFL. He exited in the first quarter of the Week 3 game and did not return. As for Slater, he lasted until the third quarter before heading to the locker room.

Joey Bosa is obviously the big one here and it also doesn’t help that Herbert is battling a ribs injury. Nevertheless, he ended up playing on Sunday, although it didn’t turn out well. On top of that, No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen and star cornerback J.C. Jackson are sidelined, too.

The Chargers have now lost two in a row. If Bosa and Slater miss substantial time, it’s going to be a devastating blow to a team who has Super Bowl aspirations in 2022. If Joey Bosa is out for a while, expect Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph to fill in for him, as they did on Sunday. Slater has already proven to be an important tackle in front of Herbert and by the sounds of it, he’s looking at a serious injury.