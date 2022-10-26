Joey Bosa’s return timetable gets optimistic update after groin surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers have been without star edge rusher Joey Bosa since he suffered a groin injury in Week 3 of the season.

In the days following his groin injury, Bosa underwent surgery. Initially, it was believed that we would miss between 8-10 weeks. It appears that this is still the case.

Via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:

“No clear timetable yet for Joey Bosa, but #Chargers are expecting to have him back for multiple games later this season.”

According to Popper, the Chargers expect Bosa back along their defensive front at some point later this season. With the injury occurring just under a month ago, Bosa is still just four weeks post-surgery.

Based on the initial timetable for recovery, Bosa could still be out for another four to eight weeks. Even so, he would still return before the end of the season, and just in time for a potential playoff run.

Before his injury, Joey Bosa was putting together another solid campaign. In two full games, he recorded six total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Bosa has been a focal point in the Chargers defense since 2016. Expectations were high for this team’s defense this season, in part due to what he can do on the field.

The pass rush duo of Khalil Mack and Bosa was meant to take over the AFC. Instead, the defense has performed under expectations. The unit is riddled with injury and has struggled to be effective.

Upon the eventual return of Bosa, this unit will see a massive upgrade. But until then, they have to hope they can play better.