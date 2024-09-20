Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 heading into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Herbert looked hobbled towards the end of their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. He cleared things up on Friday, saying that he suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Chargers QB Justin Herbert, speaking with reporters for the first time this week, said he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain,” Rapoport posted on social media. “He described the pain as “not great,” but says his status is still TBD.”

Tom Pelissero, also of NFL Network, reported that his official status is questionable. While they are off to a 2-0 start, the Chargers have not leaned on Herbert too much. JK Dobbins has the most rushing yards in the league through two games and rookie Joe Alt has quickly become one of the best tackles in football.

Easton Stick is the Chargers' backup and he was not excellent in his action last year. He went 0-4 in his starts in relief of Herbert, throwing just three touchdowns but only one interception. If Herbert does not play, the Chargers will lean even more on the run game to try and beat the Steelers' great defense.

Justin Herbert's injury could change Chargers' season

Last season was derailed by Justin Herbert's finger injury. The Chargers collapsed with Stick, ending with a 63-21 loss to the Raiders on a Thursday night that got Brandon Staley fired. Now, Jim Harbaugh has the reins and is coaching the team just like he did last time he was in the NFL. By running the ball, the Chargers are relying less on Herbert, keeping their defense fresh, and winning low-scoring games.

For Week 3, they are playing a team with the exact same strategy. The Steelers rely on Justin Field and Najee Harris to run the ball and Chris Boswell to make field goals to win games. Expect a low-scoring affair between the teams on Sunday afternoon.

The long-term outlook is very different without Herbert. While JK Dobbins can keep the team afloat for now, Herbert will be needed to win games down the stretch. An important game lies after the Steelers with their first matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy managers are likely disappointed by Justin Herbert's output so far. With his questionable status, it might be time to check out the waiver wire. If Derek Carr or Baker Mayfield are available, they are worth a pickup this week.