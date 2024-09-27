The Los Angeles Chargers could be without their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, due to lingering ankle issues in their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers listed him as questionable for the game after the 26-year-old signal-caller was a limited practice participant in every practice this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Earlier in the week, Herbert offered vague details on how he felt about his chances to play, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

“I don't know. It's early,” Herbert said. “As long as we keep moving in the right direction [with] weight room [and] treatment that's always the goal. At this point last week, I didn't know either, and so it's one of those things that you take as many reps as you can, do what you can and see where it ends up.”

The Chargers have a bye in Week 5, so it is possible the team will rest Herbert in Week 4 to give him an extra week of rest before he returns in Week 6 on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Herbert re-aggravated his high-ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Steelers and did not return. X-rays after the game were negative.

Chargers' maybe not-so-hot start could be derailed by Chiefs

After sticking it to the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2, Los Angeles looked to be off to the races. But what we know about those two teams now is that maybe that positive spin came too early. A 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs would only further dwindle the little momentum the Chargers entered the season with.

The Chargers are dealing with a lot of injuries as well. The team will be without linebackers Joey Bosa (hip) and Junior Colson (hamstring). OT Rashawn Slater (pectoral) is out. In addition to Herbert, OT Joe Alt (knee), WR Derius Davis (hamstring), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) and DB Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) are all also listed as questionable.

S Derwin James has also been suspended for one game for continuously violating the league's rules intended to protect the health and safety of players. James' appeal of the suspension was denied.

In his career, Herbert is 2-5 against the Chiefs, losing four straight. His last win came in 2021.