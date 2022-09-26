Chargers, Justin Herbert get even more bad news with Jalen Guyton ACL injury

The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.

Another injury for the #Chargers: WR Jalen Guyton suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

While Guyton isn’t a household name, he’s an important part of the Chargers’ depth. He made two receptions in the Week 3 loss, racking up 64 yards. Losing him for the year will be a big loss for the Chargers, especially given the other injuries the team is dealing with.

LA is also set to be without the likes of Rashawn Slater for the remainder of the season, another big loss for the Herbert-led offense. Herbert’s ribs injury will likely be something to monitor going forward, and Joey Bosa left in the first quarter with a groin injury.

Additionally, Keenan Allen is looking to work his way back from the hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 2 and Week 3.

With so much of the Chargers’ offense banged up, things will only get more difficult for Justin Herbert and Co. Herbert lost both a key pass protector and a key receiving threat in one game, and neither will return this season.

With a Week 4 clash against the Houston Texans looming, the Chargers will hope to get some positive injury news regarding the rest of their weapons and earn an important win on Sunday.