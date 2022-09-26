Chargers worried injury to key Justin Herbert protector is ‘significant’

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a left arm injury during the Chargers’, 38-10, loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The injury could be significant.

Sounds like the injury to #Chargers LT Rashawn Slater could be significant. He had his left arm in a sling postgame. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 25, 2022

The Chargers are banged up on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a rib injury. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback J.C. Jackson are both already out with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Even linebacker Joey Bosa exited the game early with a groin injury.

Last season, Slater’s rookie year, he was selected for NFL Pro Bowl and was named Second-team All-Pro. In 16 games, Slater played 1,116 snaps and allowed just four sacks and 26 quarterback pressures.

If Slater is out for any long stretch of time, the Chargers could be in big trouble. The Chargers are already 1-2 but, at least, they have a very favorable slate of games coming up. From Week 4 to Week 7, the Chargers have to face off against the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks before their Week 8 bye week.

Slater’s injury will make it harder for Herbert to get the ball out to his receivers downfield, meaning running back Austin Ekler could receive a boost in checkdown situations.

With the numerous injuries, Los Angeles struggled to get anything going on offense and got torched on defense. Herbert threw for 297 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Running back Sony Michel led the team with only 22 rushing yards. Wide receiver Josh Palmer was a favorite of Herbert during the game, catching six passes for 99 receiving yards.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 passing yards and three touchdowns while running back James Robinson had 100 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.