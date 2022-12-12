By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Justin Herbert put on a dominant display in Week 14 to help the Los Angeles Chargers take down the Miami Dolphins. In the process, he made history that not even Philip Rivers or Dan Fouts achieved during their tenure with the franchise.

The Chargers QB not only outshined Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa in the game, but he was also so efficient that he set a new record for the Chargers. He completed 39 of his 51 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown. With that, he became the first player in franchise history to complete at least 70 percent of his passes on at least 50 attempts. Yes, not even Rivers and Fouts–as great as they were for the team–weren’t able to produce that level of efficiency at such a high volume.

While it’s quite shocking that Herbert only got one touchdown with that kind of performance, there’s no denying that his brilliant passing put them in position to win. The Chargers came out with the 23-17 victory.

Aside from making Chargers history, though, Justin Herbert also set a new NFL feat by surpassing a mark previously set by Andrew Luck. The 24-year-old QB now has 13,060 passing yards after the win, breaking Luck’s record of 12,957 yards for the most passing yards in a player’s first three seasons in the NFL.

The Chargers improved to 7-6 on the campaign after the victory, and while they remain second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert’s growth and ascendance to superstar status is definitely giving fans a lot of hope for the near- and long-term future of the LA squad.