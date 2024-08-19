The Los Angeles Chargers got great news on Monday, as franchise quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice for the first time since July, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Justin Herbert has been missing practices since training camp started with the Chargers due to an injury to his plantar fascia in his right foot on Aug. 1. He was in a boot for a while, and then came out of the boot recently, and now he is back at practice.

The Chargers brought in a new coaching staff with Jim Harbaugh leading the way, but obviously, Herbert's health is essential to the team.

Herbert is viewed by many as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, up there with players like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Chargers as a team obviously have not had the success that they had envisioned with him under center. This has caused Herbert to catch criticism from many NFL fans, but the hope is that Jim Harbaugh comes in and helps the team as a whole improve, allowing Herbert to lead the team to the playoffs and beyond.

It is a great sign that Herbert is back in practice and able to work in the new system ahead of the start of the regular season. It will be interesting to see if Herbert plays in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. If not, Herbert seems on track to play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What is Justin Herbert's outlook for the 2024 season?

As mentioned before, the Chargers are hoping that upgrading from Brandon Staley to Jim Harbaugh helps them take a leap in performance overall this season. However, Los Angeles is thin at some positions, with wide receiver being one of them.

The Chargers selected Joe Alt at No. 5 overall over players like Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. The hope is that Los Angeles can have success running the ball and protecting Herbert with the tackle duo of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.

Herbert will be throwing to receivers like Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey. There is plenty of room for players to emerge as go-to options for Herbert in the passing game. It will be interesting to see who proves to be a keeper this year, and if Los Angeles is able to improve on that position in the long-term future.

Overall, Herbert's health is paramount. Hopefully the foot issue does not come back up for him at any point this year.