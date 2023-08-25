Keenan Allen has been a staple for the Los Angeles Chargers since long before they changed cities and were the San Diego Chargers. Allen credits the fact that he has had such sustained success with the Chargers to his former quarterback, Phillip Rivers, reports Bussin' With The Boys presented by Barstool Sports.

“Phil [Rivers] was definitely a coach on the field…without Phil, I'm probably not here right now…Phil was the guy, man…”

Allen is asked to compare Rivers to Justin Herbert and he immediately goes into how impactful Rivers was on the field. He emphasizes how Rivers was like having a coach on the field and that Rivers taught him so much about the game of football that Allen wouldn't be the player that he is today without Rivers.

Although Allen hasn't experienced much team success with the Chargers, he has been lucky to have really solid quarterback play throughout his career. He was able to have Rivers for an extended period of time, and it looks like Herbert will be his quarterback for the rest of his career. Herbert is on a trajectory towards becoming a better quarterback than Rivers ever was, so Allen is definitely fortunate to have him as a signal caller.

Regardless of Phillip Rivers or Justin Herbert, there is no doubt that Keenan Allen wants to go farther with his team this year. All of the individual statistics are impressive, but Allen has definitely reached a point in his career where a Super Bowl is all that matters. He is hoping that Herbert will be the quarterback that finally leads him and the Chargers to the promised land.