Keenan Allen has comical take on Justin Herbert vs Phillip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is heavily regarded as one of the best pass-catchers in the entire league.

Allen has also had the luxury of working with two of the best quarterbacks in recent NFL history.

Keenan Allen made his arrival to the Chargers in 2013 when the team drafted him in the third round. During the first seven years of his career, Allen was catching passes from NFL great Phillip Rivers.

During Allen’s time with Rivers, he recorded 524 receptions, 6,405 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns.

After Rivers and the Chargers went separate ways in 2020, the team drafted Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Since joining the team and earning the starting job, Herbert has been among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He has thrown for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions through 32 career games.

Recently, Keenan Allen gave a brutally honest, yet comical comparison of the two quarterbacks.

When discussing Herbert, Allen stated, “You see him. He stays like an hour and a half after practice just throwing balls. It’s crazy.”

After making this comment, Allen laughed. He then went on to say, “Philip never stayed after practice to throw the ball.”

Allen taking a jab at his long-time quarterback should make both parties laugh. The wide receiver has developed a strong bond with both Rivers and Herbert, and he is an expert in catching passes from both of them.

Heading into the upcoming season, this Chargers team is set to be one of the best in the NFL. They have Super Bowl aspirations. With Herbert and Allen leading the charge, this is a valid expectation.