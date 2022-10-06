Keenan Allen injury update should fire up Mike Williams fantasy football owners

Mike Williams may once again be the Los Angeles Chargers primary receiving option on Sunday.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen once again did not practice on Thursday. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him off the field since Week 1. His still not practicing is not an encouraging sign for this Chargers offense that has already dealt with a fair share of injuries.

Thursday injury report for #Chargers and Browns TE Gerald Everett added to the report with a hamstring injury. He was limited today. pic.twitter.com/FmBrwO07wg — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 6, 2022

Along with Allen not practicing, the Chargers offense is also dealing with other injuries. Wide receiver Josh Palmer was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday. Along with this, tight end, Gerald Everett was a non-participate in Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday. This could lead to Williams being the only legitimate receiving option.

With so many key skill players dealing with injuries, Mike Williams could be in line for a massive target share. The Chargers know what he is capable of, and quarterback Justin Herbert looks to him often.

Through the Chargers first four games, Williams has been somewhat inconsistent. He has either put up big numbers or he has struggled to make his presence felt. Through the first four games, Williams has totaled 18 receptions for 258 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But these stats don’t tell the whole story as he hasn’t put these numbers up on a consistent basis.

In Weeks 1 and 3, Williams totaled three receptions for 20 total yards. But in Weeks 2 and 4, he totaled 15 receptions for 233 receiving yards.

In order for the Chargers to be as good as they can be, Williams will need to put on another strong performance. He will have his chance against a Cleveland Browns defense that has struggled heavily.

In terms of fantasy production, Mike Williams could finish the week as a top receiver yet again. Herbert will need to look to Williams early and often. And it could lead to a big day from the Chargers wide receiver.