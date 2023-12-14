The injury woes pile up for the Los Angeles Chargers with Keenan Allen's heel update.

Already down quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers' offense lost another key contributor when news broke on Wednesday about wide receiver Keenan Allen's injury update.

Allen, dealing with a heel injury, will not suit up for L.A.'s Thursday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

In Week 14's loss to the Denver Broncos, Allen had a relatively quiet day, at least by his 2023 standards. He caught six passes on 12 targets for 68 yards, and failed to find the end zone.

Brandon Staley's team was already dealing with the demoralizing fact that Herbert, who broke the index finger on his right hand last Sunday. Backup Easton Stick, set to make his first career start, will now have to do so without the benefit of having Allen in the lineup.

It has already been a career year for Allen, who set the Chargers single-season reception record on Sunday. He currently leads the NFL in catches (108, no other receiver has 100) and is fourth in yards (1,243).

Palmer to the rescue?

In a rare bit of good news for the Chargers' chances on offense, wide receiver Joshua Palmer was activated from the IR on Tuesday.

Palmer has appeared in seven games this season, but hasn't suited up since Week 8 because of a knee injury.

Despite missing so much time, in a sign of how dysfunctional the Chargers' offense has become, Palmer still ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 377.

As the Chargers' season circles the drain, a playoff berth was already a long shot. Now missing its franchise quarterback and number-one receiver, the team hits Week 15 in an ever more shambolic state.