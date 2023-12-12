Los Angeles is activating third-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer amid Justin Herbert's season-ending injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to weather the storm of their 2023-24 NFL season. The Chargers are 5-8 and sit towards the bottom of the AFC West. Moreover, Los Angeles lost starting QB Justin Herbert for the rest of the season after a serious finger injury. Now, LA looks to WR Joshua Palmer to help bolster the team's offense.

Do the Chargers have enough tools to finish the season strong after Justin Herbert's injury?

LA has placed Herbert on the injury reserve list and activated Joshua Palmer, per Aaron Wilson. The Chargers were already struggling when Herbert was on the field, but now they must renew hope as they cope with his absence.

Palmer was a late third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old has massed 377 yards and one TD on 23 receptions during the 2023 season. In addition, Palmer boasted an average of 16.4 yards per play, which ranks him 23rd in the NFL, per ESPN.

Palmer was placed on the IR in early November due to a knee injury. After participating in practice, the young WR looks ready to help provide a spark to the Chargers offense.

Los Angeles dropped an interdivisional game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. The 24-7 loss moved the Chargers further behind their divisional foes. However, LA has a chance to redeem themselves during their Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders on December 14th. Seeing how Los Angeles functions with Justin Herbert out of the lineup will be interesting. The team's adversity provides an opportunity for LA to rise and get wins as the season progresses towards a close.