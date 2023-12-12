In what was supposed to be the season when the Chargers finally put things together and established themselves as a true AFC contender, now everything appears to be coming apart at the seams. In the Chargers last loss, a 24-7 beatdown at the hands of the surging Denver Broncos, Los Angeles lost franchise quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season with a broken index finger on his throwing hand that has already required surgery. In all actuality, however, the season was already lost. The Chargers are 5-8, and the bites from the injury bug keep on coming as they prepare for a short-week game versus the Raiders.
“Chargers WR Keenan Allen (heel) missed his second straight practice on the team’s estimated report,” per a tweet from Field Yates of ESPN.
At this point, why the Chargers wouldn't just shut down the 31-year old receiver for the remainder of the season is a mystery. With either Easton Stick or Max Duggan at the helm the rest of the way, why put more miles on Keenan Allen's odometer in meaningless late-season games? Well, that decision is ultimately up to head coach Brandon Staley, who I'd say is coaching for his job if I thought that there was actually a path for Staley to keep his job. But even Staley doesn't know what Allen's availability on Thursday Night versus the Raiders will be (h/t Fernando Ramirez of Sporting Tribune).
“Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on if he expects to have WR Keenan Allen on Thursday, ‘I don’t know that yet.'”
That's the response of a man who is fed up with the way things have been going, and knows that he might be without a job in a matter of weeks.