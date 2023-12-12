With a Thursday Night game versus the Las Vegas Raiders upcoming, Chargers WR Keenan Allen's availability is in question

In what was supposed to be the season when the Chargers finally put things together and established themselves as a true AFC contender, now everything appears to be coming apart at the seams. In the Chargers last loss, a 24-7 beatdown at the hands of the surging Denver Broncos, Los Angeles lost franchise quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season with a broken index finger on his throwing hand that has already required surgery. In all actuality, however, the season was already lost. The Chargers are 5-8, and the bites from the injury bug keep on coming as they prepare for a short-week game versus the Raiders.

“Chargers WR Keenan Allen (heel) missed his second straight practice on the team’s estimated report,” per a tweet from Field Yates of ESPN.

At this point, why the Chargers wouldn't just shut down the 31-year old receiver for the remainder of the season is a mystery. With either Easton Stick or Max Duggan at the helm the rest of the way, why put more miles on Keenan Allen's odometer in meaningless late-season games? Well, that decision is ultimately up to head coach Brandon Staley, who I'd say is coaching for his job if I thought that there was actually a path for Staley to keep his job. But even Staley doesn't know what Allen's availability on Thursday Night versus the Raiders will be (h/t Fernando Ramirez of Sporting Tribune).

“Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on if he expects to have WR Keenan Allen on Thursday, ‘I don’t know that yet.'”

That's the response of a man who is fed up with the way things have been going, and knows that he might be without a job in a matter of weeks.