The Chargers will be without Keenan Allen once again.

The Los Angeles Chargers season has taken a horrible turn as of late with Justin Herbert missing the rest of the year with an injury. Now, Keenan Allen is officially ruled out for the second straight game due to a heel injury, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

‘Chargers say WR Keenan Allen (heel) is out for Saturday night vs. Buffalo.'

This is another crushing blow in a lost season for the Chargers, who fired Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco after a 63-1 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

The Chargers have lost five of the last six games to drop to 5-9 and are rolling with Easton Stick as the quarterback with Herbert out. On top of that, they have made changes to the staff, and Joey Bosa was placed on Injured Reserve as the hits just don't stop for LA.

Allen was having a monster season, logging 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games and was well on his way to a Pro Bowl bid. In his absence against the Raiders a week ago, Joshua Palmer led the way with four catches for 113 yards and a 79-yard score in the blowout loss to the Raiders.

In what was a promising season with lots of expectations, the Chargers are trending toward a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chargers face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night in LA and then finish the year with games against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.