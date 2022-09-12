Keenan Allen’s chances to play Week 2 get major hint after latest update on hamstring injury

It was not all that rosy for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Although they came away with a 24-19 home win over Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, it appeared to have come at the expense of star wide receiver Keenan Allen’s hamstring. Allen was not able to finish the game, as he exited in the second quarter with a lower-body issue.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Keenan Allen will undergo an MRI on his hamstring. With the full extent of his injury yet to be determined, it’s fair to expect him to miss Week 2’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, especially since it’s a short week for both teams. The Chargers will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, giving Keenan Allen a slim window to recover. There’s also the probability that even if the injury is deemed a minor one, the Chargers would try to play it safe and let Keenan Allen rest an extra week before returning to action in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Before leaving the Raiders game, Keenan Allen managed to collect 66 yards, catching all four targets that came his way. That he was playing so well before his afternoon got cut short by the injury only added to the frustration.

If Keenan Allen gets ultimately ruled out of the Chiefs game, that could open a big opportunity for wide receiver Mike Williams to rebound from a cold Week 1 in which he only had

Justin Herbert could turn to wide receiver Mike Williams