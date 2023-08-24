The Los Angeles Chargers have had a top-10 total offense in each of the last four seasons, but they are hoping to unlock something new in 2023. The Chargers plucked Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys to be their offensive coordinator. He's now tasked with reinventing LA's putrid rushing offense.

Despite having one of the best all-around running backs in the NFL, Austin Ekeler, the Chargers had the third-worst rushing offense in the league last season, averaging just under 90 rushing yards per game. Ekeler finished with a career-high 915 rushing yards, but it wasn’t good enough.

Moore thinks the offense is moving in the right direction as Week 1 looms.

“It’s heading where it needs to be for the regular season,” Moore said, via Juliette Jones. “You certainly have certain concepts you feel really comfortable with – those are gonna be our kinda bread-and-butter concepts.”

Moore has certainly done it in the past. The Cowboys had a top-10 rushing offense in each of the last two seasons using Moore's concepts.

Ekeler had a career-high in touches last season but was still given just a tick over 200 carries, which placed him 20th among running backs in that statistic. It's unlikely the 28-year-old will get more than 250 carries in 2023, but he should see more efficient work and be utilized more in the run game.

The Chargers need to take a leap this season after reaching the playoffs for the first time under head coach Brandon Staley in 2022. Kellen Moore could be the reason why they take that leap.