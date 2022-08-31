Chargers add another backfield weapon for Justin Herbert with Sony Michel signing

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing running back Sony Michel, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Michel previously signed with the Miami Dolphins but was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Michel will join a loaded Chargers backfield with this signing.

The Sony Michel signing provides even more depth for LA. Ian Rapoport originally revealed that Michel was heading to LA to meet with the team.

“Free agent RB Sony Michel is flying to Los Angeles for a meeting with the #Chargers today, sources say. A surprise release by the #Dolphins, Michel could find work quickly for a team that has looked to bolster its RB room,” Rapoport tweeted.

His report caught the NFL world’s attention. The Chargers primary running back is Austin Ekeler. Joshua Kelly, Isaiah Spiller, and Larry Rountree III were all options prior to Sony Michel even joining the team. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers utilize their roster with their plethora of running backs.

Rapoport said that the Chargers have been looking to “bolster” their running back room. So this suggests that they were not content with the depth they had prior to the Michel signing. There is a very realistic chance that they end up trading or releasing someone else.

Sony Michel had previously established a reputation as a reliable option out of the backfield with the New England Patriots. But he wound up getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams where he posted a decent 2021 season. His prior experience in Los Angeles could have been a factor in this deal.