Chargers star LB Joey Bosa, who left Sunday's Packers loss in tears after being carted off, actually avoided a worst-case injury scenario

A picture can say a 1,000 words. But those words are not always accurate. When Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa was being carted off in tears after sustaining a foot injury Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, many fans assumed his season was done. A Monday morning update, however, is giving cause for some hope.

“X-rays were negative, that is a good indication right there,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. “Does not seem to be an Achilles {injury}, more likely a foot sprain. We'll see how severe, though. He's going to have an MRI today just to determine how long he is going to be out. The reaction was bad; the injury is not always as bad as the reaction.”

While it is obviously good news that Bosa avoided a complete disaster, the Chargers cannot afford any major setback right now. True to form, they lost another heartbreaker in Lambeau Field, 23-20 (0-5 in three-point games). Justin Herbert could not mount a game-winning or tying drive in the final minute but also watched his wide receivers and running back make critical mistakes that directly affected the final score.

From @GMFB: Updates on injuries to #Seahawks QB Geno Smith, #Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa, and #Packers RB Aaron Jones… plus Joe Flacco is expected to land in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/kz6CdDEv2P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Bosa's early exit also undoubtedly contributed to the losing effort. Without its premier pass-rusher (6.5 sacks in nine games), an already-porous defense allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to throw for 322 passing yards and two touchdowns. A prime-time meeting with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 could mean even more anguish is heading LA's way.

While the Chargers (4-6) tend to their gaping wounds, Joey Bosa is just hoping his foot injury is not as severe as he initially thought. It would be a delightful change of pace for this franchise and fan base if, for once, the worst-case scenario doesn't actually come to fruition.