A picture can say a 1,000 words. But those words are not always accurate. When Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa was being carted off in tears after sustaining a foot injury Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, many fans assumed his season was done. A Monday morning update, however, is giving cause for some hope.

“X-rays were negative, that is a good indication right there,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. “Does not seem to be an Achilles {injury}, more likely a foot sprain. We'll see how severe, though. He's going to have an MRI today just to determine how long he is going to be out. The reaction was bad; the injury is not always as bad as the reaction.”

While it is obviously good news that Bosa avoided a complete disaster, the Chargers cannot afford any major setback right now. True to form, they lost another heartbreaker in Lambeau Field, 23-20 (0-5 in three-point games). Justin Herbert could not mount a game-winning or tying drive in the final minute but also watched his wide receivers and running back make critical mistakes that directly affected the final score.

RECOMMENDED
NFL injury, Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp, De'Von Achane
NFL Week 11 injury roundup: Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp, De'Von Achane

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Seahawks Jamal Adams and Pete Carroll after losing to Matthew Stafford Rams
Jamal Adams' Seahawks injury absence gets concerning Pete Carroll update

Jay Postrado ·

San Francisco 49ers Ji’Ayir Brown and Fred Warner and speech bubble from Warner “Stay Ready”
49ers' Ji’Ayir Brown reveals inspiring Fred Warner message amid Talanoa Hufanga injury

Jimmy Wright ·

Bosa's early exit also undoubtedly contributed to the losing effort. Without its premier pass-rusher (6.5 sacks in nine games), an already-porous defense allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to throw for 322 passing yards and two touchdowns. A prime-time meeting with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 could mean even more anguish is heading LA's way.

While the Chargers (4-6) tend to their gaping wounds, Joey Bosa is just hoping his foot injury is not as severe as he initially thought. It would be a delightful change of pace for this franchise and fan base if, for once, the worst-case scenario doesn't actually come to fruition.