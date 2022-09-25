Justin Herbert’s current injury situation has been stressing out the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase. The star quarterback suffered a serious rib injury in their Week 2 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was able to finish the game, but it was clear that he was in pain. Now, his immediate future is in jeopardy.

Of course, most fans would want to see Justin Herbert play instead of staying in the injury list. However, the Chargers doctors don’t seem to agree with that statement. A recent report said that the team’s medical staff has advised Herbert to take the “long view” with regards to his injury. (via Chris Mortensen)

The Chargers medical team have “encouraged” Herbert to take the “long view” in weighing his decision.

The cartilage injury can last several weeks or several months. Rib protector can’t help with rotation when Herbert twists and throws.

The Chargers’ immediate goal this season is to win the Super Bowl. It’s why they made all these big moves to acquire defensive stars in the off-season. Despite that goal, though, the team also wants to keep their star quarterback healthy. It’s a big conundrum that the Chargers are facing with Justin Herbert’s injury.

Herbert has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the league ever since he was drafted. With his cannon arm and great vision, the Chargers signal-caller spearheads a ferocious attack filled with star talent. The team will sorely miss him if he ever heads to the injury list for a significant time.

For now, though, the Chargers will focus on winning their Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their decision with Justin Herbert could make or break their season. Will they allow the QB to play through his injury, or will they exercise caution and shut him down until he recovers fully?