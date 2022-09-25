Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is a true game-time decision for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a rib injury. However, Herbert is “pushing hard to go,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Mike Garafolo notes that Herbert is a “very competitive dude and doesn’t want to miss a game.”

Friday made it seem as if Herbert wouldn’t play on Sunday. Chase Daniel took the first-team reps in practice, but Herbert threw some on Saturday and “felt better.” While he wasn’t all the way to the point where he could definitely play, he’ll see how he’s feeling pregame before making the final decision on his status. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Herbert could take an injection to help with the pain in order to play.

Justin Herbert suffered the injury in the heartbreaking Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers quarterback battled through the pain to put forth an outstanding performance, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns while tossing just one interception. It was unfortunately all for naught in a 27-24 defeat, but it showed his toughness and why he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Herbert’s continued efforts to play through this injury only continue to highlight how competitive he is. The Chargers don’t want to risk their franchise quarterback’s long-term health, but if he thinks he can give it a go, he’ll likely play through the pain and give it a go.

Los Angeles is 1-1 on the 2022 season, same as Jacksonville. After being an embarrassment last season, the Jaguars are shaping up to be more competitive with Doug Pederson at the helm. Trevor Lawrence is coming off an outstanding game in a 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts. This will be no cakewalk for the Chargers, whether Justin Herbert plays or not. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a Herbert-Lawrence showdown at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.