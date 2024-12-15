The Los Angeles Chargers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, and they may be getting one of their key wide receivers back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable and the plan is for him to work out pregame. But sources say the team is optimistic that he can go,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McConkey missed Week 14 with a shoulder and knee injury that he suffered in Week 13 against the Atlant Falcons. Despite those injuries, he still played in that game, but he wasn't able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McConkey has had a solid season for the Chargers in his rookie year, leading the team with 815 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Things haven't gotten better for the Chargers wide receiver room after they had to move Jalen Reagor to injured reserve. If McConkey is able to stay healthy for the rest of the season, he should be able to crack the 1,000-yard mark.

Chargers continue to stay in playoff race

The Chargers are going to need all hands on deck if they want to stay in the playoff picture. The Chiefs have the division wrapped up with a 12-1 record, so the only choice the Chargers have is to get in with the wild card.

Week 15 will be a big game for them as they try to separate themselves from the rest of the competition with a win, but it won't be easy as the Buccaneers are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as well. They currently lead the NFC South, and a win would help them keep that lead, no matter what the rest of the teams in the division do.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh will have the Chargers ready for whatever comes their way, and it should be a very competitive game.