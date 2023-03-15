The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly cut ties with starting left guard Matt Feiler.

The move will save LA $6.5 million in cap space, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. Feiler was set to have a cap hit of $8.5 million in 2023.

Feiler started 33 games in his two seasons with the Chargers following a four-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started all 17 regular season games and a playoff game last season for LA.

This move probably does not come as a surprise for Charger fans. LA was able to retain right tackle Trey Pipkins, re-signing him to a three-year deal on Monday. Pipkins was a full-time starter for the first time in his four-year career in 2022, starting 14 games.

The emergence of 2022 sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer also surely played a factor in the decision to cut Feiler.

Salyer played every offensive snap for LA from Week 4 on, mostly at guard. During his college playing days at the University of Georgia, Salyer had extensive playing time as a guard and a tackle.

Feiler may not be the only offensive starter who won’t be returning to the Chargers. The team has reportedly allowed starting running back Austin Ekeler to seek a trade away from the organization after extension talks faltered between the two sides.

Matt Feiler now hits the open market and should find a home quickly based on his durability alone. He has started 62 of a possible 66 games over the past four seasons. A team in need of a solid guard would be stupid not to pick up the phone and give Feiler a ring.