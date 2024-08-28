Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, which is slated to begin in under two weeks. The Chargers are one of the many teams around the NFL currently engaging in the process of both cutting down and adding to their respective rosters ahead of the season, and on Wednesday, Los Angeles added a familiar face to Harbaugh dating back to his days with the Michigan Wolverines.

“The #Chargers have claimed former #Titans RB Hassan Haskins off waivers. A Michigan reunion with Jim Harbaugh,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Hassan Haskins indeed played his college football at Michigan under Harbaugh and was a star running back for the school before being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. While he wasn't able to find much success in a Titans uniform at the professional level, he remains a talented back that the Chargers will be happy to add to their running back room for this upcoming season.

What will the Chargers ceiling be in 2024?

Coming into the season, the Chargers profile as one of the more unique teams anywhere across the NFL landscape. On the one hand, Los Angeles finished in last place in their division a season ago and did not do much in the way of meaningful roster improvement over the course of this offseason.

On the other, the signing of Harbaugh brought a whole new wave of excitement to an organization that had been sorely lacking in that department a season ago, and Justin Herbert remains one of the most purely talented quarterbacks in the league, while still being relatively young.

Combining those factors, it's easy to see why some fans still have plenty of optimism that Los Angeles will be able to put some things together this year, although the Chargers will be relying very strongly on Herbert to pull a rabbit out of the hat at times considering the team had to part ways with former star receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers did add some depth to their wide receiver room by drafting former Georgia Bulldogs standout Ladd McConkey, but it remains to be seen just how great of an impact the rookie will be able to make.

In any case, the Chargers are slated to kick things off on September 8 vs the Las Vegas Raiders.