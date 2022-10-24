Mike Williams, J.C. Jackson crushing injury updates will depress Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers not only lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but also might have lost some key players. Late in the first half, former Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field with a leg injury. Then in the 4th quarter, Mike Williams sustained an ankle injury and was helped off the field.

The Chargers ultimately ended up falling, 37-23 at home to the Seahawks. After the game, both Jackson and Williams’ injuries were updated. The news certainly is not the greatest.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Jackson suffered a dislocated knee cap. He was required to wear a cast on his leg after the game.

Meanwhile, Williams suffered a sprained ankle. The severity of the sprain is not yet known. The Athletic’s Chargers reporter, Daniel Popper, quoted Williams after the game, saying “I’m gonna be back.” However, fellow Chargers wideout Keenan Allen told other media members that it could be a high-ankle sprain, but tests still need to be done.

There is a very large difference from a high-ankle and a low-ankle sprain. The high-ankle sprain could cost the Chargers wide receiver anywhere from four to eight weeks generally. Whereas, a simple sprain might only keep him out one week, if at all.

Los Angeles can ill afford to lose more players, particularly on offense. Jalen Guyton was already placed on injured reserve. Joshua Palmer missed Sunday’s after suffering a concussion in Week 6. Keenan Allen finally made his return to the field, but did not play in the second half as the Chargers are trying to manage his reps.