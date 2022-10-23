Chargers star JC Jackson carted off after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson was carted off the field during the Week 7 clash against the Seattle Seahawks after going down with a non-contact knee injury during the second quarter. According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson went down while on the field and immediately grabbed at his knee. The cart came out after he was examined by the Chargers’ medical staff and he was taken to the locker room.

Jackson was reportedly wearing an air cast when he was carted to the locker room, which doesn’t bode well for the star cornerback in terms of his injury.

The loss of Jackson is a big blow for the Chargers’ defense, who will hope to get by the rest of the game without him and slow down Geno Smith and Co. It wasn’t the only concerning knock in the game, as Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was also taken off via the injury cart after sustaining a knee injury of his own.

Jackson joined the Chargers this offseason after making a name for himself as one of football’s best defensive backs. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to move out to LA this offseason, but hasn’t lived up to expectations early on. After missing Week 1 after undergoing surgery late into the offseason, JC Jackson has struggled when active for the Chargers. He has just one pass defense on the year across four games, a shockingly low tally given he led the NFL with 23 last season.

The Chargers will hope for some good news regarding Jackson’s injury, but early indications don’t bode well for the 26-year-old.