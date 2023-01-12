The Los Angeles Chargers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018-2019 season. They will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card matchup Saturday night on the road. Most of the Chargers roster is fully healthy except one piece; wide receiver Mike Williams.

The incredibly athletic Williams suffered a back injury during the Chargers’ Week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos. He was forced to the locker room on a cart, which is never a good sign. Mike Williams missed the final practice of the week and is officially questionable to play, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He will travel with the team to Jacksonville and Staley announced that they are planning on giving him up until kickoff Saturday to be ready to play.

Via Bridget Condon on Twitter:

“The reps aren’t what matter the rest is,” said Staley of the injury to Williams.

Considering it’s a playoff game, it is possible a couple more days of rest could be enough for him to suit up. But even if Williams is ruled active, one has to question how much of an impact he can have. So much of his game is dependent on his athleticism and going up in the air to make plays. A back injury likely would limit his ability to do that.

Fans around the league were bewildered by Staley’s decision not only to play Williams, but all of the starters. When the game kicked off, the Chargers were already locked into the fifth seed and knew they would be playing at Jacksonville this weekend.

Not only did the starters play, but they played the vast majority of the game. Chargers QB Justin Herbert did not come out of the game until past midway through the fourth quarter. For a team with as many injury issues as Los Angeles, it’s certainly a head-scratcher.