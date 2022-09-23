Pump the brakes on Justin Herbert’s status for Week 3 vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers may be without star quarterback Justin Herbert heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. After sustaining the injury, Herbert led the Chargers down the field, one last time, while making several big throws. He finished the game with 334 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

After being listed on the injury report as day-to-day throughout the week, Herbert is now questionable. During Friday’s practice, backup quarterback Chase Daniel took reps with the first team.

Even with the extra break between games, it seems as though Justin Herbert won’t be back just yet. But the Chargers are confident in Daniel, who has spent the last two seasons on the roster.

During a conversation with reporters on Friday, Herbert spoke about the possibility of him being ready for the game. While he didn’t rule anything out, he was sure to clarify that the decision would be made on Sunday.

Herbert stated, “Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared. Do everything we can. So that decision will be made on Sunday, and haven’t ruled anything out.”

Outside of Herbert, the Chargers roster is dealing with several other injuries to starters on both sides of the ball. Key players such as right tackle Trey Pipkins and tight end Donald Parham are questionable. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who missed last week’s contest due to a hamstring injury, is also currently questionable. Cornerback J.C. Jackson and center Corey Linsley are also both currently doubtful for the game.

At the moment, the Chargers may be heading into the game down several key players. If nothing changes over the next two days, they could be in for a fight against a talented Jaguars team.