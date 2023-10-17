Los Angeles Chargers safety Raheem Layne suffered a potentially serious knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 MNF encounter.

Raheem Layne suffered the said knee injury during a special teams play in the third quarter. Layne needed assistance getting back on his feet. He limped into the Chargers' medical tent for further evaluation. Layne left the game with the scored tied at 10-10. Team physicians listed him as questionable to return. Chargers rookie AJ Finley filled in for Layne at safety in the third quarter.

Raheem Layne is in his second NFL season. The Chargers signed him to their active roster in December 2022 after he went undrafted out of Indiana football last year. Layne recorded two tackles in six appearances for the Chargers in 2022. He has five tackles in four games for Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have had an up-and-down season. Although their 388.8 yards of offense currently ranks them third in the NFL, their 404.0 yards allowed per game is 31st in the league. To cut a long story short, the Chargers are a great offensive team that has struggled mightily on defense in 2023.

The Chargers' MNF game against the Cowboys also started in inauspicious fashion. An unidentified Dallas player hit running back Austin Ekeler with a haymaker flush on his jaw during pregame festivities on Monday.

The game also marked the first time a quarterback completed a pass of more than 10 yards to himself in 25 years. Chargers signal caller Justin Herbert pulled off the bizarre stunt in the second quarter.

For now, the long-term prognosis of Chargers safety Raheem Layne is unknown. Here's wishing the second-year man a speedy recovery from his knee injury.