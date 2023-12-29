Chargers severely shorthanded vs Broncos

The last-place Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) will go into Sunday's road game versus the Denver Broncos woefully undermanned. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer have both been ruled out for the AFC West battle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Star linebacker Joey Bosa is also inactive.

With nothing left to play for other than divisional pride, there is no reason for LA to rush anyone back to action. Bosa's potential return was especially surprising, given that he has been on the Injured Reserve since suffering a foot sprain on Nov. 19 against the Green Bay Packers. Any further setbacks would truly be devastating at this point.

The cautious argument definitely applies to Allen as well. This will be the second consecutive game he misses with a heel injury after being unable to participate in practice this week. It remains to be seen if the five-time Pro Bowler will get a chance to end the season on a personal high note in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Palmer remains in concussion protocol, which will leave the Chargers' wide receiving corps extremely thin heading into Denver. Based on how 2023 has shaped up for the franchise, this is unfortunately a fitting way to end it. Interim head coach Giff Smith and quarterback Easton Stick will once again have a steep climb ahead of them.

Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen are all core members of what should be a postseason squad, and none of them might be on the field for next Sunday's final regular season game. The Chargers were seemingly doomed before those injuries, but this is a disheartening way for the team and fan base to enter 2024.

Ideally, the organization got all the bad luck and incompetence out of its system this year. Though, there always seems to be plenty more left in the reserves.