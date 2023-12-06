The Los Angeles Chargers should be getting some help in the receiver room soon with the return of Joshua Palmer from injury.

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting some help at wide receiver, as Joshua Palmer's 21-day practice window will be opened up, according to Tom Pelissero.

Deep threat Joshua Palmer set to make his return for Chargers

Joshua Palmer has been on the Injured Reserve list since Week 9 against the Bears where he sustained a knee injury. The Chargers were already shorthanded at receiver at that point, as Mike Williams was out for the year with an injury of his own.

Palmer returning to action is a big boost for Justin Herbert and the offense. The Chargers are coming off a 6-0 win over the New England Patriots where the offense struggled to gain any real momentum throughout the course of the game. Palmer's deep threat ability should help a receiving corps that has struggled to produce anything outside of Keenan Allen working the middle of the field.

The Chargers expected first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston to step up in Williams and Palmer's absence, but that hasn't happened. Johnston has struggled with drops and hasn't been the threat Los Angeles anticipated when they selected him over multiple more productive rookies, like Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Rashee Rice, Tank Dell, Puka Nacua, and others. Johnston has just 26 catches for 242 yards and a score this season.

Getting Palmer back should make the Chargers more explosive. It's unclear whether Palmer will return from his injury in Week 14, but it's a good sign he's ramping it up in practice and will return to the field sometime within the next 21 days for Los Angeles.