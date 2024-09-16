The Los Angeles Chargers have come out of the gates hot, starting the season 2-0 after their victory against the Carolina Panthers. New head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a major plus for the team, and he's been on a plus on the betting lines as well. Harbaugh was already at the top when it came to favorite for NFL coach of the year, but after their 2-0 start, he is now the clear-cut favorite to win the award.

The Chargers had a convincing win against the Panthers in Week 2, defeating them 26-3. Justin Herbery finished the game with 130 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown. As for the Chargers defense, they held Bryce Young to 84 passing yards and one interception.

In Week 1, the Chargers took care of the Las Vegas Raiders, defeating them 22-10. Dobbins went off for 135 rushing yards and a touchdown, and the defense held the Raiders in check for most of the game.

Harbaugh has the team playing well on both sides of the ball, and the hope is that they can keep it up as the season progresses.

Jim Harbaugh has transformed the Chargers

Since Jim Harbaugh has arrived in Los Angeles, it feels like the Chargers have found a new identity. After their win against the Panthers, Justin Herbert talked about the team starting 2-0 for the first time since 2012.