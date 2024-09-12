ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. It's a battle in the South as we share our NFL odds series and make a Chargers-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 in Week 1. They started slowly, trailing 7-6 at halftime. But they battled back with a strong second half. Significantly, Justin Herbert had a modest game, going 17 for 26 with 144 yards passing with one touchdown. JK Dobbins was the star, running 10 times for 135 yards and one touchdown. Conversely, Gus Edwards rushed 11 times for 26 yards on a measly 2.4 yards-per-carry clip. Ladd McConkey was efficient in his NFL debut, catching five passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers finished with 11 first downs and went 4 for 15 on third downs. Also, the line only allowed one sack. The defense was ferocious, registering three turnovers and four sacks. Los Angeles finished with seven penalties.

The Panthers lost 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints in a laughter on opening weekend. Bryce Young struggled mightily, going 13 for 30, with 161 yards passing and two interceptions while taking four sacks. Meanwhile, Miles Sanders ran just five times for 22 yards. Adam Thielen had three receptions for 49 yards.

The Panthers finished with just 11 first downs and went only 1 for 10 on third downs. Also, they finished with just 193 total yards. Carolina turned the ball over three times. The defense also forced one turnover and generated one sack. Lastly, the Panthers lost the time of possession 36:39 to 23:21.

The Panthers are 6-1 over seven games in this series. Furthermore, the Panthers won the last battle 21-16 on September 27, 2020.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Panthers Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -260

Carolina Panthers: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 38.5 (-112)

Under: 38.5 (-108)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Panthers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to establish the running game and stop the run in his first game back in the NFL. Ultimately, the plan worked as they marched down the field and stopped the Raiders from doing it to them.

Herbert was efficient but could do a lot more. Ultimately, he must find ways to get the football to his receivers and establish a better rapport. While Dobbins was great last weekend, Edwards was not. Therefore, he must adjust this weekend and change his strategy or risk losing more playing time to Dobbins. If the Chargers are to have a proper running game, they must find a way to get both running backs going so defenses cannot key in on either. Additionally, they must be more careful with the football.

The defense was solid. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are still elite pass rushers and will make things difficult for Young. The plan remains the same: get past the offensive line and force bad passes.

The Chargers will cover the spread if Edwards and Dobbins can find running lanes and put the Panthers on their heels. Then, they need to make life miserable for Young.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season. Sadly, it looks like they are the worst team again. Carolina had such sloppy play that the highlights are being presented in recurring order on social media. Much of that had to do with an offensive line that could not block any defenders and a quarterback who looked flustered.

Young just avoid mistakes. Unfortunately, he just does not seem to have it yet, and many are already calling him a draft bust. But the Panthers can find a way to make him look better if the line protects him and his receivers get open. Furthermore, the running game must do more. Sanders and Chuba Hubbard are not that great. Yet, both of them are capable of a big game and must find open space. Diontae Johnson had a bad debut, only catching two of his six targets. Therefore, he must find ways to form chemistry with his quarterback.

The rush defense was awful. Sadly, they allowed the Saints to go marching in without any resistance. It's only Week 2 and it already looks like the Panthers have the worst run defense in the NFL.

The Panthers will cover the spread if Young and the offense can move the chains. Then, they must key in on Edwards and Dobbins to prevent them from destroying them on the ground.

Final Chargers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers have never had success against the Panthers. However, this Carolina team looks like a college football team. They are missing simple assignments and even sacking their own quarterbacks. In other words, they are a hot mess. The Chargers feel different with Harbaugh here. In the past, they might have dropped this game and laid an egg. But Harbaugh won't let that happen. No, he will have his team ready to win this game and cover the spread on the road.

Final Chargers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers: -5.5 (-115)