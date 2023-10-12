Charli XCX shared some intriguing insights into her collaboration with Addison Rae on their song, “2 Die 4.”

In a conversation with Audacy, Charli thinks her and Addison's song is too good. She even contemplated leaking it. “Was it a nice surprise to have it released? Yes. It was funny. I'm really happy that it came out because there was a point where I was like, I might leak this and not tell Addison.”

But of course, the leak never happened. In fact, Charli XCX expressed her deep affection for the song and her excitement about its release, despite some earlier uncertainties. “I was like, girl, this is really cool and all her music is so cool. Like, I even, when we were in the studio making it, she was like playing me all these demos. And I was like, this is so good. I just think she's such an awesome person.”

Her admiration for Addison Rae's musical talent was evident, emphasizing the coolness of her music and her taste.

Charli was delighted that her and Addison's song ultimately came out as Addison intended. She emphasized her happiness for Addison's success and expressed gratitude for being a part of her musical journey.

Charli XCS and Addison Raae's ‘2 Die 4' song is part of Addison's debut EP, “AR.” This EP features previously leaked songs that had developed a cult following. Hence, why Charli leaking it might not be a good idea. In their collab song, Addison Rae expresses her desire for a partner who values her and refuses to settle for anything less.