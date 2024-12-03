Aaron Gordon has an amazing car collection. Gordon is a top-flight NBA athlete who was part of the Denver Nuggets squad that won the NBA championship in 2023. Aside from being a crucial championship piece in Denver, Gordon is also known as a top-tier dunker, having competed in the Slam Dunk Contest twice.

Given Gordon's popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Aaron Gordon's amazing $451K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon has a net worth of around $50 million. With a relatively successful NBA career as a starter, it isn't surprising that Gordon is highly paid to showcase his craft. As a result, this allows him to purchase some elite super cars to fill up his garage, as per sources.

3. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Gordon's collection is a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R. For this top-tier coupe, the 2023 NBA champion paid around $99,950. The AMG GT R may be the cheapest car in Gordon's garage, however, it can be described as flashy at the very least. But more importantly, it isn't cheap by any means.

The AMG GT R finds a way to blend both style and performance. It certainly oozes class and luxury, making it a high-class status symbol. Furthermore, it features a spectacular interior, which should provide the utmost comfort for the Nuggets star. Given the features of this luxury coupe, it certainly fits the bill for the NBA champion.

The AMG GT R derives its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 640 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque.

Thanks to a seven-speed manual transmission, the AMG GT R can reach a maximum speed of 198 mph, according to online outlets. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, the AMG GT R has no problems moving from standstill position to 60 mph in just less than four seconds.

2. Aston Martin Vantage

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is an Aston Martin Vantage, which retails for around $150,000. The Vantage is the second standout super car in Gordon's car collection. The Vantage is another ideal choice for the Nuggets star whenever he wants to roam around the city with style.

In terms of features, the Vantage possesses a sporty look with the elite performance to match. Furthermore, interior-wise, the Vantage also has a lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. Given the features of the Vantage, it easily fits the bill of the baller lifestyle of the Nuggets star.

The Vantage sources its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine. This allows it to produce 503 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Vantage can speed up to 202 mph, based on Aston Martin's official website. On the other hand, it's capable of accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little longer than 3½ seconds.

1. Aston Martin DB11

For more photos, click here

It seems like Gordon is a huge fan of Aston Martins with two parked in his garage. The second one comes in the form of the Aston Martin DB11. For this beast on wheels, the NBA champion shelled out around $200,990. The DB11 is another elite coupe. However, it's safe to say that it's the main highlight of Gordon's car collection.

The DB11 is designed to take over the competition of super cars. In addition to this, Gordon should have no problems taking this top-of-the-line coupe for a spin in terms of comfort.

Given that it perfectly blends both performance and style, the DB11 is easily one of the most coveted luxury coupes in the market. As a result, even the Nuggets star just couldn't resist getting this top-of-the-line coupe for himself.

The DB11 operates on a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 530 horsepower and 513 lb-ft of torque. In just a hair less than four seconds, the DB11 can move from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

When it comes to speed, the DB11 has no problems reaching a top speed of 192 mph, according to Aston Martin's official website, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Aaron Gordon's amazing $451K car collection.