Alex Rodriguez has an insane car collection. Rodriguez is a popular retired baseball star, who starred in the MLB. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees. Throughout his career, Rodriguez earned a World Series championship, three AL MVP Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, two Gold Glove Awards, and 14 All-Star appearances.

Given Rodriguez's accomplishments in the MLB, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Alex Rodriguez's incredible $1.3 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodriguez has a net worth of around $350 million. With a successful MLB career, it isn't surprising to see the World Series Champion deciding to splurge on a few luxury cars, as per sources.

5. E46 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

The cheapest car in Rodriguez's collection is an E46 BMW 3 Series 330Ci, which is valued in the market for around $36,800. Although the E46 BMW 3 Series 330Ci is the most affordable car in Rodriguez's garage, the E46 BMW 3 Series 330Ci offers premium comfort and an easy driving experience, as anyone can maneuver this luxury sedan with ease.

The E46 BMW 3 Series 330Ci is powered by a 3.0-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 225 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, it can attain a maximum speed of 155 mph.

4. 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet

Next up on this list is Rodriguez's 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. For this elite super car, the 14-time MLB All-Star paid around $150,900.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet may be familiar to some Hollywood fans, as it was the very same car the MLB star gifted to his then-wife Jennifer Lopez. After they went their separate ways, Rodriguez was able to retrieve the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet back.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet derives its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine. This allows it to produce 472 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet can reach a top speed of 193 mph. In just a little over three seconds, this super car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Ferrari 599 GTB

Speaking of super cars, Rodriguez also couldn't resist picking up a Ferrari 599 GTB. For this beast on wheels, the onetime World Series champion took out $310,543 from his pockets. The Ferrari 599 GTB is considered to be one of the most coveted cars in the market thanks to its precision, speed, and as a status symbol.

The Ferrari 599 GTB is built with a 6.0-liter V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 611 horsepower and 448 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with a six-speed manual transmission, the Ferrari 599 GTB can attain a full speed of 205 mph, making it the fastest car in Rodriguez's collection.

On the other hand, the Ferrari 599 GTB has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds.

2. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Another car that demands attention in Rodriguez's garage is a Rolls-Royce Ghost. In fact, the three-time AL MVP shelled out $314,400 for this masterpiece. The Ghost is viewed as an icon of luxury by many. With a sleek and classy interior combined with a handful of amenities, the Ghost is truly one of the best luxurious cars in the market today.

The Ghost gets its power from a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Ghost can go as fast as 155 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. When it comes to acceleration, this top-of-the-line sedan can move from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

1. Maybach 57 S

Retailing in the market for $455,500, the most expensive car in Rodriguez's collection is the Maybach 57 S. The Maybach 57 S gives the 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner another option for a classy vehicle reserved for special events. This top-tier sedan oozes with elegance and class, making it a staple among big-time Hollywood celebrities.

The Maybach 57 S produces 604 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. Furthermore, it has no problems with speed, capable of peaking at 155 mph. The Maybach also just requires 4½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Alex Rodriguez's insane $1.3 million car collection.