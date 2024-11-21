Angelina Jolie is a certified Hollywood A-lister, who has starred in some of the most iconic movies. She is an Oscar Award-winning actress. Given Jolie's accomplishments in the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Angelina Jolie's incredible $593K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jolie has a net worth of around $120 million. With a successful and lucrative acting career, Jolie invested in a garage dominated by luxury SUVs, as per sources.

10. Ford Explorer

The cheapest car in Jolie's collection is a Ford Explorer, which costs around $36,000. The Explorer is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. It produces 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 133 mph. The Explorer requires less than six seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

9. GMC Acadia

The second SUV in Jolie's car collection is the GMC Acadia, which made the Tomb Raider star shell out $36,695. The Acadia sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4 engine. It produces 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Acadia can peak at 115 mph. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than eight seconds.

8. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Another SUV in the garage of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star is the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This coveted SUV made Jolie pay around $39,000. The Grand Cherokee is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 powertrain. It produces 293 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque.

It can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in just less than seven seconds. Moreover, it has an eight-speed automatic transmission and can reach a top speed of 180 mph.

7. Volvo XC90

Jolie is a fan of SUVs, even European ones. As a result, she also owns a $56,000 Volvo XC90. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine, the XC90 can produce 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

It can speed up to 143 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 7½ seconds.

6. Lexus LS 460F

While Jolie is a fan of SUVs, she did fancy a sedan in the form of the Lexus LS 460F, which is priced at $72,520. Built in with a 4.6-liter V8 powertrain, the LS 460F produces 386 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque. It only needs 4½ seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, the LS 460F can reach a top speed of 160 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

5. Jaguar XJ

The second sedan in Jolie's car collection is a Jaguar XJ, which retails for $75,700. The XJ produces 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. It can reach a full speed up to 121 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 5½ seconds.

4. Cadillac Escalade ESV

Given that the Maleficent star is a big fan of luxurious SUVs, it isn't surprising that she also owns a Cadillac Escalade ESV, which costs around $85,590. The Escalade ESV sources its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine.

It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can speed up to 125 mph. It also has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just less than six seconds.

3. Audi A8L

Another luxury sedan in Jolie's car collection is the Audi A8L, which retails for $86,500. The A8L operates on a 3.0-liter V6 engine. It produces 335 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the A8L can go as fast as 128 mph. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 5½ seconds.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

The final SUV in Jolie's car collection is a Land Rover Range Rover, which is valued in the market for $104,500. It has the ability to move from 0 to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

Furthermore, the Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque with the help of a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 engine. It can go as fast as 150 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. BMW Hydrogen 7

According to online outlets, the BMW Hydrogen 7 is valued for at least $2 million. As a result, it's the most expensive car in Jolie's collection. The Hydrogen 7 relies on a 6.0-liter V12 engine, producing 256 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque.

With a single-speed automatic transmission, the Hydrogen 7 can still go as fast as 143 mph. It also just requires 9½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Angelina Jolie's incredible $593K car collection.