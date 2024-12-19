Ayesha Curry has an incredible car collection. Curry is popularly known as the wife of the best shooter in the world, Stephen Curry, who is a four-time NBA champion, Finals MVP, and an Olympic gold medalist.

On the other hand, Ayesha Curry also has experiences on screen herself. She has appeared in several television shows, including Ayesha's Homemade, Fempire, Charming, and Ballers. Curry also made her big-screen debut in the Netflix film, Irish Wish.

Given Curry's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Ayesha Curry's incredible $463K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Curry has a net worth of around $50 million. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has a net worth of about $240 million. With plenty of wealth at her disposal, it isn't surprising that the actress/host got herself a few luxurious rides for her daily use. In fact, Ayesha Curry's collection is mainly dominated by a trio of SUVs, as per sources.

3. Cadillac Escalade

The cheapest car in Curry's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which made the wife of the four-time NBA champion shell out around $80,000. The Escalade is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities thanks to its classy exterior and roomy interior. As a result, it has become an icon of luxury that's common in the garages of big-time Hollywood A-listers.

In terms of features, the Cadillac Escalade doesn't fall short in terms of size for a full-sized SUV. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV offers a lavish and roomy interior for the utmost comfort while also providing some much needed cargo space to transport some of the most bulky items. This makes it the perfect vehicle for the Curry household's family outings.

Built with a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Escalade produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The Escalade only requires a little less than eight seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV can attain a top speed of 112 mph with the help of a four-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes-Benz G63

It seems that the wife of the best shooter in the world is a huge fan of luxury SUVs. The Food Network host also took a liking to the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, Curry paid around $157,500. It's safe to say that the AMG G63 is one of the main attractions of Curry's car collection. In fact, it's one of the most coveted SUVs in the world.

The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 577 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill to 60 mph in just around 4.5 seconds. In addition to this, this SUV can reach a maximum speed of 136 mph and has a seven-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for as much as $225,500, the most expensive car in Curry's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it the main highlight of Curry's garage. It's safe to say that this lavish SUV is the best way to cap off her car collection dominated by SUVs.

The Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super car qualities. This should allow the Irish Wish actress and her husband Stephen Curry to roam around with style. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations. It's simply a super car that looks like a SUV from the outside.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 641 horsepower and 462 lb-ft of torque. This top-of-the-line SUV has an eight-speed automatic transmission and can peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration with the ability to move from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than 3.5 seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ayesha Curry's incredible $463K car collection.