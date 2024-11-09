Bill Clinton was the 42nd President of the United States. As the president, citizens may remember that Clinton was elected around the time the Cold War ended, where he became the first baby-boomer-generation president, as per online outlets.

Since his presidential term ended, Clinton continues to make an impact by serving as the founder of the Clinton Foundation. He also enjoys going to NBA games.

Given Clinton's popularity as a politician, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a former president like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Bill Clinton's classic $5K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clinton has a net worth of around $120 million. Although Clinton has a sizable net worth, he doesn't really have a huge collection of cars compared to his counterparts.

Given that Clinton usually traveled via a private jet or on a 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Presidential Series Limo during his term, it isn't surprising that he only owns a pair of old-school vintage pieces on wheels, based on sources.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that presidents weren't allowed to drive by themselves around the country for safety reasons. Based on online outlets, the rule was enforced by Secret Service.

However, presidents are still allowed to drive, but they are limited to operating motor vehicles in private compounds. Although taking the presidential seat may be a powerful position, Clinton certainly had sacrifices to make after being elected to office.

2. 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible

The cheapest car in Clinton's car collection is a 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible. For this vintage beauty on wheels, the Mustang Convertible retails for around $2,025 in the market. Although it's the cheapest car in Clinton's collection, there's no doubt that the 42nd President of the United States ultimately cherishes this old-school car.

According to sources, Clinton's stepfather Jeff Dwire picked up the Mustang Convertible for Clinton's younger brother, Roger. Eventually, the older Clinton acquired it. He used the Mustang Convertible for his daily family outings.

However, Clinton was forced to leave the Mustang Convertible when he was called to the White House to serve as the nation's 42nd president due to the rule that presidents aren't allowed to drive themselves around. Clinton claims that leaving his Mustang Convertible behind was one of the hardest sacrifices he had to make as president.

Fortunately for Clinton, he did manage to relive old times by driving his Mustang Convertible once in a while. A notable event saw Clinton make an appearance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to celebrate Ford Mustang's 30th Anniversary with his Mustang Convertible.

The Mustang Convertible is powered by a 4.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 271 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it requires exactly 13 seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. When it comes to speed, this old-school masterpiece on wheels can reach a top speed of 125 mph.

1. 1973 Chevrolet El Camino

Among Clinton's two cars in his collection, the most expensive comes in the form of the 1973 Chevrolet El Camino. This old-school collector's item should be valued at around $3,200 in the market. US citizens may find this car familiar after Clinton turned some heads when publicly claiming that he made some customizations to his El Camino.

Based on reports, Clinton reportedly added Astroturf to the truck bed. This forced the 42nd President to make some explanations regarding his decision to alter the design of this vintage piece on wheels during a public interview.

But even if Clinton tried to explain his side, there's no question that his response only raised eyebrows, especially after continuing to express some personal baggage including his diet, as per a report by Los Angeles Times.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that the El Camino is easily an eyecatcher that never goes out of style. Its sleek design and the added customizations make it look like an instant old-school classic.

The El Camino derives its power from a 5.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 145 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it's well capable of moving from a standstill to 60 mph in about 12.3 seconds. On the other hand, it doesn't really have a problem with speed. In fact, the El Camino has the ability to go as fast as 124 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bill Clinton's classic $5K car collection.