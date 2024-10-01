Billie Eilish has an insane car collection. Eilish is a rising singer who turned heads with her hit music. Some of her most popular singles include bad guy, lovely, What Was I Made For?, everything i wanted, and when the party's over. She is also a nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

Given Eilish's fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world-class performer like her owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's a look at Billie Eilish's insane $2.9 million car collection, with photos.

With a successful music career, the bad guy singer is a highly paid as an artist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eilish has a net worth of around $50 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that Eilish decided to purchase some of her dream cars. According to sources, the Grammy Award-winning artist owns a minivan, a muscle car, a premium SUV, and two elite sports cars.

5. 2008 Mazda 5

The cheapest car in Billie Eilish's car collection is a 2008 Mazda 5 at $22,515. Although it's the cheapest car in the nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist's garage, the 2008 Mazda 5 certainly holds a special place in Eilish's heart, given that it was the first car she ever owned.

Furthermore, the minivan probably contains plenty of memories for Eilish, as it's the perfect family car with enough space for at least six passengers.

Powered by a 2.3-liter Inline-4 engine, the 2008 Mazda 5 produces 157 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this minivan can reach a top speed of 100 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a little less than 9½ seconds thanks to a five-speed automatic transmission.

4. 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT

Next up on this list is one of Eilish's favorite cars in her collection is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT. In fact, the bad guy singer even gave this muscle car a nickname of “dragon baby.” For the “dragon baby” Eilish shelled out around $27,845.

Aside from giving it a nickname, Eilish even had her 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT featured in one of her music videos, Everything I Wanted. The same car even got more publicity when it was featured in the YouTube channel of RDB LA.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. It produces 305 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over six seconds, this muscle car can go from standstill to 60 mph with the help of its eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it also doesn't fall short in terms of speed, capable of going as fast as 119 mph.

3. 2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Furthermore, Eilish seems to also be a huge fan of SUVs, including one in the form of the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban. The 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is a premium SUV that offers a roomy interior for the utmost comfort, more than enough space for cargo, and a sleek exterior design that places it among the best looking SUVS in the market.

As a result, when it comes to long rides around the city, there's no question that the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is the ideal vehicle of choice for the award-winning artist.

Equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 engine, the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a six-speed automatic transmission, this SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a little more than seven seconds. It can also reach a maximum speed of 113 mph.

2. 2019 McLaren 600LT

While Eilish not only loves to turn heads with music, she also loves to garner some attention on the streets. As a result, it isn't surprising that the What Was I Made For? artist had to get a 2019 McLaren 600LT for her car collection, which cost her $240,000.

A lot of car enthusiasts will agree that the 2019 McLaren 600LT is an elite sports car that doesn't fail to compromise its top-tier performance even with a good-looking design.

Deriving its power from a 3.8-liter Twin-TurboV8 engine, it produces 595 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the 2019 McLaren 600LT can eclipse a top speed of 204 mph. Moreover, it can easily go from standstill to 60 mph in just a hairline below three seconds.

1. 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS

The most expensive car in Eilish's car collection is a 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS. Valued at $2.6 million in the market, there were only 27 units that were released to the market, convincing the nine-time Grammy Award winner to get one. An elite sports car in terms of performance, design, and comfort, the 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS is truly a work of art.

With a 5.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 powertrain, the 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS reaches a full speed of 278 mph. It produces 1,160 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque. In just under three seconds, it can quickly go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Billie Eilish's insane $2.9 million car collection.