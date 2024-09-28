Chris Pratt is a major Hollywood celebrity after starring in the MCU movies such as the Guardians of the Galaxy installments and The Avengers movies. He has also starred in the Jurassic World franchise and the box-office smash hit Super Mario Bros.

Given Pratt's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chris Pratt's surprising $321K car collection, with photos.

Pratt is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pratt has a net worth of around $100 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the Jurassic World star opted to fill up his garage. According to sources, Pratt owns a handful of SUVs, an old-school car, and an electric car.

6. 1965 Volkswagen Beetle

The cheapest car in Chris Pratt's car collection is a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle. According to reports, the Jurassic World star reportedly won this car while playing a game of Blackjack. Around that time, the car was valued at only $2,500.

Nowadays, the same vehicle is retailed for an average price of $19,078. Pratt continues to own the 1965 Volkswagen Beetle and has spent his free time in restoring the old-school vehicle.

Equipped with a 1.2-liter Inline-4 engine, the 1965 Volkswagen Beetle produces 43 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque. With a four-speed manual transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 78 mph. It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 25 seconds.

Although it's the cheapest car in this list, it surely brings plenty of fun memories for The Avengers star.

5. 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Next up on this list is Pratt's 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, which probably made the Jurassic World star shell out around $22,110. But unlike the 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, the 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser kind of brings painful memories, none bigger than the time Pratt came across it with a smashed window.

Nevertheless, the 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser is a compact SUV that's also capable of passing through the toughest terrain. Powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine, it produces 239 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque.

With the help of a five-speed automatic transmission, the 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser can reach a maximum speed of 110 mph. In 7½ seconds, this SUV can go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. 2017 Volvo XC60

Another SUV on this list, Pratt also owns a 2017 Volvo XC60 as part of his car collection. Sold in the market for at least $40,950, the 2017 Volvo XC60 is a premium SUV that offers comfort thanks to its well-designed interior. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Guardians of the Galaxy star could be spotted taking the 2017 Volvo XC60 for a spin.

Built in with a 2.0-liter Twincharger Inline-4 engine, it produces 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in just a little over six seconds, the 2017 Volvo XC60 can go from standstill to 60 mph. With the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, this SUV can run as fast as 125 mph.

3. 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew

Although Pratt is a fan of SUVs, it seems like the Guardians of the Galaxy star is also a fan of pickup trucks. In fact, he also owns a 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew.

Retailing in the market for $47,895, the 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew is one of the best pickup trucks in the market, given that it's ideal for outdoor activities, including fishing, camping, mountain biking, and golfing.

Furthermore, it's capable of going through the most unforgiving terrain. Given that Pratt is a fan of golf, the 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew's cargo bed is the perfect vehicle for his hobby.

Deriving its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 411 horsepower and 434 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission, the 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew can go from 0 to 60 mph in just under seven seconds. It can also go full speed at 98 mph.

2. 2018 Tesla Model S 100D

Given that Tesla is one of the leading electric car brands, it isn't surprising that the MTV Movie Award-winning actor also has one in his car collection in the form of the 2018 Tesla Model S 100D. The 2018 Tesla Model S 100D is valued in the market for around $94,000. Featuring modern technology, Pratt made a wise choice in reducing his carbon emissions.

Designed with a dual-electric motor system, the 2018 Tesla Model S 100D produces 483 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque. With a one-speed direct drive transmission, it can go as fast as 155 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below four seconds.

1. 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

The most expensive car in Chris Pratt's car collection is the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR, which costs around $113,600. A premium SUV that features a sleek design without sacrificing comfort and performance, it's easy to see why a lot of celebrities also own a Range Rover.

Getting its power from a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine, it produces 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It can reach a top speed of 176 mph. And in just 4.2 seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Pratt's surprising $321K car collection.